Invesco Dorsey Wright Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PDP) Shares Sold by Nwam LLC

Nwam LLC lessened its stake in Invesco Dorsey Wright Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PDP – Free Report) by 3.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,932 shares of the company’s stock after selling 185 shares during the quarter. Nwam LLC’s holdings in Invesco Dorsey Wright Momentum ETF were worth $380,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. PFG Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco Dorsey Wright Momentum ETF by 163.8% in the 2nd quarter. PFG Investments LLC now owns 19,534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,583,000 after purchasing an additional 12,128 shares during the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp raised its stake in shares of Invesco Dorsey Wright Momentum ETF by 14.0% in the 2nd quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 11,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $896,000 after acquiring an additional 1,356 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Dorsey Wright Momentum ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $124,000. Gateway Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco Dorsey Wright Momentum ETF by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Gateway Advisory LLC now owns 183,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,860,000 after acquiring an additional 1,529 shares during the period. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc raised its stake in shares of Invesco Dorsey Wright Momentum ETF by 63.1% in the 2nd quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 351,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,505,000 after acquiring an additional 136,102 shares during the period.

Get Invesco Dorsey Wright Momentum ETF alerts:

Invesco Dorsey Wright Momentum ETF Trading Up 1.3 %

Shares of PDP stock opened at $85.31 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $82.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $80.09. Invesco Dorsey Wright Momentum ETF has a 52 week low of $71.15 and a 52 week high of $86.23. The company has a market cap of $1.12 billion, a PE ratio of 14.52 and a beta of 1.02.

Invesco Dorsey Wright Momentum ETF Dividend Announcement

About Invesco Dorsey Wright Momentum ETF

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 19th were paid a dividend of $0.0961 per share. This represents a $0.38 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.45%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 18th.

(Free Report)

PowerShares DWA Technical Leaders Portfolio (the Fund) is based on the Dorsey Wright Technical Leaders Index (the Index). The Fund seeks investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield of the Index. The Fund will normally invest at least 90% of its total assets in securities that consists of the Index and American Depositary Receipts (ADRs) based on the securities in the Index.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PDP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco Dorsey Wright Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PDP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Dorsey Wright Momentum ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Dorsey Wright Momentum ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.