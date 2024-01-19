Invesco Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLN) Stock Holdings Lessened by Nwam LLC

Nwam LLC reduced its holdings in Invesco Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLN – Free Report) by 3.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 19,160 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 610 shares during the quarter. Nwam LLC’s holdings in Invesco Senior Loan ETF were worth $402,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of BKLN. Jane Street Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 142.1% in the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 1,519,410 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $30,798,000 after acquiring an additional 5,127,335 shares during the period. Wright Fund Management LLC increased its stake in Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 146.5% during the 2nd quarter. Wright Fund Management LLC now owns 7,268,639 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $152,932,000 after buying an additional 4,320,339 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department acquired a new position in Invesco Senior Loan ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $85,637,000. New York Life Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 110.2% during the 2nd quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC now owns 5,436,578 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $114,386,000 after buying an additional 2,849,764 shares during the period. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in Invesco Senior Loan ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $50,149,000.

Invesco Senior Loan ETF Price Performance

Invesco Senior Loan ETF stock opened at $21.16 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $21.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.03. Invesco Senior Loan ETF has a 52 week low of $20.33 and a 52 week high of $21.27.

Invesco Senior Loan ETF Company Profile

The Invesco Senior Loan ETF (BKLN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of senior loans issued by banks to corporations. BKLN was launched on Mar 3, 2011 and is managed by Invesco.

