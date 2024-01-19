Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP) Shares Acquired by Verus Capital Partners LLC

Verus Capital Partners LLC increased its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Free Report) by 15.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,663 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the period. Verus Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $236,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wealthfront Advisers LLC boosted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 4.8% in the third quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 9,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,345,000 after acquiring an additional 435 shares during the period. Autumn Glory Partners LLC boosted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 21.4% in the third quarter. Autumn Glory Partners LLC now owns 6,329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $897,000 after acquiring an additional 1,117 shares during the period. Krilogy Financial LLC acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $2,090,000. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the third quarter valued at $4,676,000. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp increased its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 34.1% in the third quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 115,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,381,000 after buying an additional 29,395 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA RSP opened at $154.60 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $152.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $148.27. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a 1 year low of $133.34 and a 1 year high of $158.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.13 and a beta of 1.05.

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

