Investors Buy Large Volume of Put Options on Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Free Report) was the target of unusually large options trading on Wednesday. Traders bought 179,524 put options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 235% compared to the typical volume of 53,526 put options.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CGC Financial Services LLC raised its position in Morgan Stanley by 5,200.0% during the fourth quarter. CGC Financial Services LLC now owns 265 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Morgan Stanley during the second quarter worth $25,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc increased its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley by 77.3% during the third quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc now owns 328 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. RVW Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Morgan Stanley during the third quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Janiczek Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley by 810.8% during the third quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 337 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. 83.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of MS stock opened at $83.90 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.70. The stock has a market cap of $137.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.43. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $85.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $84.16. Morgan Stanley has a 1 year low of $69.42 and a 1 year high of $100.99.

Morgan Stanley ( NYSE:MS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 16th. The financial services provider reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $12.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.77 billion. Morgan Stanley had a return on equity of 10.33% and a net margin of 9.49%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.31 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Morgan Stanley will post 6.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 31st will be paid a $0.85 dividend. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 30th. Morgan Stanley’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 65.76%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $91.00 price target (down previously from $102.00) on shares of Morgan Stanley in a report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $87.00 price target (down previously from $94.00) on shares of Morgan Stanley in a report on Wednesday. BNP Paribas cut Morgan Stanley from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $85.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, November 20th. TheStreet cut Morgan Stanley from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Evercore ISI reduced their price target on Morgan Stanley from $102.00 to $97.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 19th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $94.80.

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

