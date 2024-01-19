iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT) Shares Sold by Money Concepts Capital Corp

Money Concepts Capital Corp cut its holdings in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT – Free Report) by 25.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,107 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,046 shares during the period. Money Concepts Capital Corp’s holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $276,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 19.8% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 28,810,025 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,868,326,000 after buying an additional 4,771,084 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 11.0% during the second quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 9,782,438 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,007,004,000 after buying an additional 968,530 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 23.9% during the second quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 8,436,736 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $868,477,000 after buying an additional 1,628,873 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 29.4% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,192,389 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $740,385,000 after buying an additional 1,633,126 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 4.9% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,850,070 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $705,146,000 after buying an additional 320,918 shares during the last quarter. 66.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of TLT opened at $93.79 on Friday. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $82.42 and a 1-year high of $109.35. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $94.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $93.66.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th were issued a $0.3105 dividend. This represents a $3.73 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 14th.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than 20 years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 20+ Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of 20 or more years.

