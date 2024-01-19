iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:IEUR) Shares Sold by Nwam LLC

Nwam LLC lessened its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:IEUR – Free Report) by 85.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,320 shares of the company’s stock after selling 36,559 shares during the quarter. Nwam LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF were worth $314,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sheets Smith Wealth Management purchased a new stake in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF in the third quarter valued at $49,000. Financial Freedom LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $50,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF during the second quarter worth about $100,000. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF during the second quarter valued at about $110,000. Finally, Wilson & Boucher Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $121,000.

iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IEUR stock opened at $53.31 on Friday. iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF has a one year low of $47.10 and a one year high of $55.38. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $53.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $51.87. The firm has a market cap of $4.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.11 and a beta of 0.95.

About iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF

The iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF (IEUR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI Europe IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed European securities. IEUR was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

