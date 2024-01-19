iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB) Shares Sold by Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC reduced its position in iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB – Free Report) by 31.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 93,216 shares of the company’s stock after selling 42,219 shares during the quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC’s holdings in iShares MBS ETF were worth $8,278,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 3.8% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 30,484,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,843,144,000 after purchasing an additional 1,107,520 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in iShares MBS ETF by 6.9% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 24,566,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,291,168,000 after acquiring an additional 1,585,622 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in iShares MBS ETF by 2.3% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 16,575,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,545,886,000 after acquiring an additional 379,935 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in iShares MBS ETF by 1.9% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,652,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $881,430,000 after acquiring an additional 158,816 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in iShares MBS ETF by 29.7% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,170,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $665,107,000 after acquiring an additional 1,642,304 shares in the last quarter. 92.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iShares MBS ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

NASDAQ:MBB opened at $92.72 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $92.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $90.86. iShares MBS ETF has a 1 year low of $85.28 and a 1 year high of $96.78.

iShares MBS ETF Announces Dividend

About iShares MBS ETF

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th were paid a dividend of $0.2757 per share. This represents a $3.31 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 14th.

iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).

