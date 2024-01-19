iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE) Stake Boosted by Verus Capital Partners LLC

Verus Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE – Free Report) by 12.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,023 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 346 shares during the period. Verus Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF were worth $274,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Northwest Capital Management Inc acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF in the second quarter worth $25,000. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $47,000.

VLUE stock opened at $98.33 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $97.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $94.30. iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF has a 52 week low of $71.21 and a 52 week high of $89.40. The stock has a market cap of $7.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.51 and a beta of 1.04.

The iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (VLUE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Enhanced Value index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap US equities. Stocks are selected and weighted using fundamental metrics (earnings, revenue, book value and cash earnings), aiming for exposure to undervalued stocks in each sector.

