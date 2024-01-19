iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWY) Shares Sold by Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC lessened its stake in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWY – Free Report) by 89.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 48,425 shares of the company’s stock after selling 402,263 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC owned 0.11% of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF worth $7,449,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IWY. Money Concepts Capital Corp boosted its holdings in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 7,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,225,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares in the last quarter. Zimmermann Investment Management & Planning LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 10.0% in the 3rd quarter. Zimmermann Investment Management & Planning LLC now owns 30,347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,668,000 after purchasing an additional 2,748 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 5,119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $787,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Aspire Wealth Management Corp boosted its holdings in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Aspire Wealth Management Corp now owns 42,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,542,000 after purchasing an additional 981 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Advocates Investment Management boosted its holdings in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 9.6% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 5,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $815,000 after purchasing an additional 508 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWY opened at $178.61 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $171.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $163.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.34 and a beta of 1.07. iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $122.57 and a 12 month high of $178.73.

iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF Profile

iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Top 200 Growth Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Top 200 Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index is a style factor weighted index that measures the performance of the largest capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

