iShares U.S. Telecommunications ETF (BATS:IYZ) Holdings Cut by Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC lowered its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Telecommunications ETF (BATS:IYZ – Free Report) by 1.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 360,936 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 6,272 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC owned about 2.17% of iShares U.S. Telecommunications ETF worth $7,688,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in iShares U.S. Telecommunications ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $307,000. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Telecommunications ETF by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 48,266 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,067,000 after purchasing an additional 3,100 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Telecommunications ETF by 13.6% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 318,180 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,777,000 after purchasing an additional 38,087 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Telecommunications ETF by 112.3% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 137,830 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,046,000 after purchasing an additional 72,915 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lumature Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Telecommunications ETF by 20.5% in the 2nd quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 28,338 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $626,000 after purchasing an additional 4,829 shares during the last quarter.

iShares U.S. Telecommunications ETF Price Performance

iShares U.S. Telecommunications ETF stock opened at $22.74 on Friday. iShares U.S. Telecommunications ETF has a one year low of $26.56 and a one year high of $34.77. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $22.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.88. The company has a market capitalization of $377.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.61 and a beta of 0.88.

About iShares U.S. Telecommunications ETF

iShares U.S. Telecommunications ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Telecommunications Sector Index Fund, is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Telecommunications Index (the Index).

