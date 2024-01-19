iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT) Shares Sold by Verus Capital Partners LLC

Verus Capital Partners LLC lowered its position in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT – Free Report) by 28.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,549 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,583 shares during the quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF were worth $365,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GOVT. Spectrum Asset Management Inc. NB CA raised its position in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Spectrum Asset Management Inc. NB CA now owns 1,239,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,380,000 after acquiring an additional 13,480 shares in the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. lifted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 131.4% during the 2nd quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 11,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $270,000 after buying an additional 6,700 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp raised its stake in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 58,502,658 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,339,711,000 after acquiring an additional 3,054,649 shares in the last quarter. Optas LLC raised its stake in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 133.2% during the 2nd quarter. Optas LLC now owns 318,454 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,293,000 after acquiring an additional 181,869 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EQ LLC lifted its position in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 12.2% in the second quarter. EQ LLC now owns 14,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $322,000 after acquiring an additional 1,532 shares during the last quarter.

iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF Price Performance

BATS GOVT opened at $22.74 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $22.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.44.

iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF Profile

The iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (GOVT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE U.S. Treasury Core Bond index. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of fixed-rate nonconvertible U.S. Treasury securities with a remaining maturity of one year or more. GOVT was launched on Feb 14, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

