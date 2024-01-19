John Hancock Multifactor Developed International ETF (NYSEARCA:JHMD) Shares Sold by Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC cut its holdings in John Hancock Multifactor Developed International ETF (NYSEARCA:JHMD – Free Report) by 43.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 208,242 shares of the company’s stock after selling 162,244 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC owned 1.27% of John Hancock Multifactor Developed International ETF worth $6,229,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JHMD. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in John Hancock Multifactor Developed International ETF during the first quarter worth about $719,000. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in John Hancock Multifactor Developed International ETF by 21.3% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 11,458 shares of the company’s stock worth $363,000 after purchasing an additional 2,010 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Developed International ETF by 57.5% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 23,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $738,000 after buying an additional 8,511 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC grew its stake in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Developed International ETF by 175.0% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 105,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,351,000 after buying an additional 67,352 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Developed International ETF by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 85,966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,721,000 after buying an additional 2,736 shares during the period.

Get John Hancock Multifactor Developed International ETF alerts:

John Hancock Multifactor Developed International ETF Price Performance

Shares of John Hancock Multifactor Developed International ETF stock opened at $31.90 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $523.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.48 and a beta of 0.85. The business has a 50-day moving average of $31.78 and a 200 day moving average of $30.89. John Hancock Multifactor Developed International ETF has a 12 month low of $28.49 and a 12 month high of $32.89.

John Hancock Multifactor Developed International ETF Profile

The John Hancock Multifactor Developed International ETF (JHMD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks an index of stocks from developed markets ex-US and Canada, covering 85% of the market capitalization. Holdings are weighted based on fundamental and technical factors JHMD was launched on Dec 15, 2016 and is managed by John Hancock.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for John Hancock Multifactor Developed International ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for John Hancock Multifactor Developed International ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.