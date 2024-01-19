JPMorgan Diversified Return US Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JPUS) Shares Bought by Nwam LLC

Nwam LLC boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Diversified Return US Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JPUS – Free Report) by 14.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,425 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 559 shares during the quarter. Nwam LLC owned 0.09% of JPMorgan Diversified Return US Equity ETF worth $416,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MAI Capital Management acquired a new position in JPMorgan Diversified Return US Equity ETF during the second quarter worth about $202,000. Etesian Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of JPMorgan Diversified Return US Equity ETF by 3.9% in the third quarter. Etesian Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 20,616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,936,000 after purchasing an additional 779 shares during the last quarter. Patten Group Inc. grew its position in shares of JPMorgan Diversified Return US Equity ETF by 10.7% in the third quarter. Patten Group Inc. now owns 12,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,221,000 after purchasing an additional 1,251 shares during the last quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Diversified Return US Equity ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $60,187,000. Finally, Fort Point Capital Partners LLC grew its position in shares of JPMorgan Diversified Return US Equity ETF by 0.7% in the second quarter. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC now owns 16,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,577,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the last quarter.

JPMorgan Diversified Return US Equity ETF Price Performance

JPUS stock opened at $101.57 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $100.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $97.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $482.45 million, a PE ratio of 12.91 and a beta of 0.96. JPMorgan Diversified Return US Equity ETF has a 12 month low of $89.59 and a 12 month high of $103.60.

JPMorgan Diversified Return US Equity ETF Profile

The JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Equity ETF (JPUS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of large-cap US stocks selected from the Russell 1000 using relative value, momentum, and quality factors. The fund is weighted for equal risk contribution at the sector level and holdings are equal-weighted within sectors.

