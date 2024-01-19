KE (NYSE:BEKE) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $13.53

KE Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BEKE – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $13.53 and last traded at $13.81, with a volume of 1607331 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.21.

Separately, TheStreet raised KE from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.38.

The stock has a market cap of $16.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.39 and a beta of -0.73. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.62.

KE (NYSE:BEKE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported $1.80 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $1.02. KE had a return on equity of 9.37% and a net margin of 7.54%. The company had revenue of $17.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.93 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.13 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that KE Holdings Inc. will post 0.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BEKE. Capital World Investors boosted its stake in shares of KE by 1,132.9% during the 2nd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 11,036,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,891,000 after acquiring an additional 10,141,296 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in KE in the 4th quarter valued at $135,105,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in KE by 20.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 38,175,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $719,219,000 after purchasing an additional 6,356,352 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in KE by 28.3% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 26,117,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $364,600,000 after purchasing an additional 5,754,923 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in KE by 232.1% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 8,008,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,071,000 after purchasing an additional 5,597,610 shares during the period. 36.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

KE Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in operating an integrated online and offline platform for housing transactions and services in the People's Republic of China. It operates through four segments: Existing Home Transaction Services, New Home Transaction Services, Home Renovation and Furnishing, and Emerging and Other Services.

