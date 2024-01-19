Key Financial Inc Cuts Position in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Key Financial Inc decreased its holdings in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Free Report) by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,099 shares of the company’s stock after selling 89 shares during the period. Procter & Gamble comprises approximately 1.0% of Key Financial Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. Key Financial Inc’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $3,078,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC grew its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 7.0% during the first quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC now owns 1,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $276,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 7.2% during the first quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $529,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management grew its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 5.7% during the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 18,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,842,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new position in Procter & Gamble in the first quarter valued at $3,073,000. Finally, Wsfs Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Procter & Gamble by 12.0% in the first quarter. Wsfs Capital Management LLC now owns 4,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $650,000 after acquiring an additional 455 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.43% of the company’s stock.

Get Procter & Gamble alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO R. Alexandra Keith sold 1,868 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $280,200.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 24,438 shares in the company, valued at $3,665,700. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Andre Schulten sold 40,298 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.61, for a total value of $6,069,281.78. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 36,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,491,240.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO R. Alexandra Keith sold 1,868 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $280,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 24,438 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,665,700. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 77,041 shares of company stock worth $11,648,648. 0.17% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Procter & Gamble Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of PG opened at $148.13 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $148.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $150.31. The Procter & Gamble Company has a twelve month low of $135.83 and a twelve month high of $158.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $349.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.05, a PEG ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.45.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The company reported $1.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.12. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 18.30% and a return on equity of 33.49%. The business had revenue of $21.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.58 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.57 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 6.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Procter & Gamble Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 15th. Investors of record on Friday, January 19th will be given a dividend of $0.9407 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 18th. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.54%. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 61.04%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have issued reports on PG. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $161.00 to $151.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $169.00 to $162.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. DZ Bank upgraded shares of Procter & Gamble from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $155.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $162.00 to $153.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $160.00 to $162.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 19th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $166.35.

Get Our Latest Report on Procter & Gamble

Procter & Gamble Profile

(Free Report)

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods worldwide. It operates through five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers conditioners, shampoos, styling aids, and treatments under the Head & Shoulders, Herbal Essences, Pantene, and Rejoice brands; and antiperspirants and deodorants, personal cleansing, and skin care products under the Olay, Old Spice, Safeguard, Secret, and SK-II brands.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Procter & Gamble Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Procter & Gamble and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.