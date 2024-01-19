Key Financial Inc Sells 75 Shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Key Financial Inc lessened its holdings in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 1.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,123 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 75 shares during the quarter. Key Financial Inc’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $1,548,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in HD. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Home Depot in the second quarter worth $26,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in shares of Home Depot in the first quarter worth $27,000. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Home Depot in the first quarter worth $28,000. Studio Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Home Depot in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new stake in shares of Home Depot during the first quarter valued at $37,000. Institutional investors own 68.34% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CAO Kimberly R. Scardino sold 1,375 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $306.51, for a total value of $421,451.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 6,744 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,067,103.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CAO Kimberly R. Scardino sold 1,375 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $306.51, for a total transaction of $421,451.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 6,744 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,067,103.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP William D. Bastek sold 1,612 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $313.90, for a total value of $506,006.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 17,966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,639,527.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 3,114 shares of company stock worth $966,456. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE HD opened at $357.90 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $356.20 billion, a PE ratio of 22.97, a P/E/G ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.97. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $332.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $319.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.37, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 0.33. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 1-year low of $274.26 and a 1-year high of $361.00.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.75 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $37.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $37.59 billion. Home Depot had a return on equity of 1,339.65% and a net margin of 10.22%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $4.24 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 30th were issued a $2.09 dividend. This represents a $8.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 29th. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 53.66%.

HD has been the topic of several research reports. TD Cowen raised their target price on Home Depot from $350.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $360.00 target price on shares of Home Depot in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. HSBC initiated coverage on Home Depot in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $365.00 target price on the stock. Guggenheim dropped their target price on Home Depot from $360.00 to $340.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. Finally, Wedbush raised Home Depot from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $330.00 to $380.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $351.31.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

