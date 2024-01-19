Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) Stock Holdings Lifted by New Mexico Educational Retirement Board

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board lifted its position in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI – Free Report) by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 102,580 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,500 shares during the period. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $1,701,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC increased its position in shares of Kinder Morgan by 1.0% in the third quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 135,730 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $2,250,000 after acquiring an additional 1,317 shares in the last quarter. Autumn Glory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kinder Morgan during the third quarter worth approximately $226,000. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kinder Morgan during the third quarter worth approximately $725,000. Peterson Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan by 9.5% during the third quarter. Peterson Financial Group Inc. now owns 56,452 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $936,000 after purchasing an additional 4,921 shares during the period. Finally, Fractal Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan by 126.9% during the third quarter. Fractal Investments LLC now owns 536,492 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $8,895,000 after purchasing an additional 300,000 shares during the period. 62.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

KMI has been the subject of several research reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Kinder Morgan from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Pickering Energy Partners initiated coverage on shares of Kinder Morgan in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Kinder Morgan in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. Finally, US Capital Advisors upgraded shares of Kinder Morgan from a “hold” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 17th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.50.

Kinder Morgan Trading Down 1.4 %

Shares of NYSE:KMI opened at $17.31 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.48 billion, a PE ratio of 16.18, a P/E/G ratio of 4.93 and a beta of 0.95. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a 1 year low of $15.89 and a 1 year high of $18.93. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $17.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.22. The company has a current ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 17th. The pipeline company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by ($0.02). Kinder Morgan had a return on equity of 7.56% and a net margin of 15.59%. The business had revenue of $4.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.40 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.31 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Kinder Morgan Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.2825 per share. This represents a $1.13 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 30th. Kinder Morgan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 105.61%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Kinder Morgan

In other Kinder Morgan news, VP John W. Schlosser sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total transaction of $135,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 3,219 shares in the company, valued at $57,942. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Kinder Morgan news, VP John W. Schlosser sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total transaction of $135,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 3,219 shares in the company, valued at $57,942. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Dax Sanders sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.63, for a total transaction of $881,500.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 309,069 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,448,886.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 87,500 shares of company stock worth $1,543,000 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 12.64% of the company’s stock.

Kinder Morgan Company Profile

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through four segments: Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline, and underground storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas gasification, liquefaction, and storage facilities.

Read More

