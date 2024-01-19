Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) to Issue $0.28 Quarterly Dividend

Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, January 18th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 31st will be given a dividend of 0.2825 per share by the pipeline company on Thursday, February 15th. This represents a $1.13 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.53%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 30th.

Kinder Morgan has raised its dividend payment by an average of 2.7% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 6 consecutive years. Kinder Morgan has a payout ratio of 90.4% meaning its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings decline. Equities research analysts expect Kinder Morgan to earn $1.20 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.13 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 94.2%.

Get Kinder Morgan alerts:

Kinder Morgan Stock Down 1.4 %

Kinder Morgan stock opened at $17.31 on Friday. Kinder Morgan has a fifty-two week low of $15.89 and a fifty-two week high of $18.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.93 and a beta of 0.95. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $17.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.39.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Kinder Morgan ( NYSE:KMI Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 17th. The pipeline company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $4.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.40 billion. Kinder Morgan had a net margin of 15.59% and a return on equity of 7.56%. Kinder Morgan’s revenue was down 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.31 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Kinder Morgan will post 1.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. US Capital Advisors raised shares of Kinder Morgan from a “hold” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 17th. StockNews.com raised Kinder Morgan from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Pickering Energy Partners initiated coverage on shares of Kinder Morgan in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Kinder Morgan in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Kinder Morgan presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.50.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Kinder Morgan

Insider Activity at Kinder Morgan

In other Kinder Morgan news, VP John W. Schlosser sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total transaction of $135,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 3,219 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $57,942. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, VP Dax Sanders sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.63, for a total transaction of $881,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 309,069 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,448,886.47. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP John W. Schlosser sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total transaction of $135,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 3,219 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $57,942. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 87,500 shares of company stock worth $1,543,000. 12.64% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Kinder Morgan

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Creative Planning raised its position in Kinder Morgan by 1.9% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 298,352 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $4,947,000 after purchasing an additional 5,491 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,885,755 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $31,267,000 after buying an additional 42,098 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Kinder Morgan by 14.7% during the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 241,121 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $3,998,000 after acquiring an additional 30,848 shares in the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in Kinder Morgan by 156.4% in the 2nd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 134,413 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $2,315,000 after acquiring an additional 81,995 shares during the period. Finally, Imprint Wealth LLC grew its position in Kinder Morgan by 6.8% in the second quarter. Imprint Wealth LLC now owns 16,487 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $284,000 after acquiring an additional 1,052 shares in the last quarter. 62.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Kinder Morgan Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through four segments: Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline, and underground storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas gasification, liquefaction, and storage facilities.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Kinder Morgan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kinder Morgan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.