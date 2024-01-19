KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC) Holdings Raised by Wealthfront Advisers LLC

Wealthfront Advisers LLC boosted its stake in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC – Free Report) by 25.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,097 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 1,834 shares during the quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC’s holdings in KLA were worth $4,172,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Nwam LLC bought a new position in shares of KLA during the 3rd quarter valued at $274,000. Annex Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of KLA by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 760 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $349,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Centurion Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of KLA during the 3rd quarter valued at $221,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its holdings in shares of KLA by 21.8% during the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 65,891 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $30,222,000 after purchasing an additional 11,779 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CTC Alternative Strategies Ltd. bought a new position in shares of KLA during the 3rd quarter valued at $459,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.49% of the company’s stock.

Get KLA alerts:

KLA Stock Performance

NASDAQ KLAC opened at $590.00 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 2.21 and a quick ratio of 1.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $80.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.46, a P/E/G ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 1.36. The company’s fifty day moving average is $559.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $506.92. KLA Co. has a 52-week low of $355.88 and a 52-week high of $597.43.

KLA Increases Dividend

KLA ( NASDAQ:KLAC Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The semiconductor company reported $5.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.39 by $0.35. KLA had a net margin of 30.51% and a return on equity of 119.24%. The business had revenue of $2.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.36 billion. Equities research analysts forecast that KLA Co. will post 23.34 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th were given a dividend of $1.45 per share. This is a positive change from KLA’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.30. This represents a $5.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 14th. KLA’s payout ratio is 26.01%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on KLAC shares. Evercore ISI raised their price target on shares of KLA from $550.00 to $560.00 in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Raymond James started coverage on shares of KLA in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $550.00 target price on the stock. Redburn Atlantic started coverage on shares of KLA in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $550.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of KLA in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, New Street Research started coverage on shares of KLA in a report on Monday, December 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $730.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $541.18.

Read Our Latest Research Report on KLA

About KLA

(Free Report)

KLA Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control, process-enabling, and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related electronics industries worldwide. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Process Control; Specialty Semiconductor Process; and PCB, Display and Component Inspection.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KLAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for KLA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KLA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.