Mackenzie Financial Corp Boosts Stake in Innospec Inc. (NASDAQ:IOSP)

Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its position in shares of Innospec Inc. (NASDAQ:IOSP – Free Report) by 15.2% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 3,024 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 399 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp’s holdings in Innospec were worth $304,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Innospec by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,846,362 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $243,847,000 after acquiring an additional 36,583 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Innospec by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,226,560 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $123,196,000 after acquiring an additional 9,398 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Innospec by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,138,570 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $114,358,000 after acquiring an additional 63,449 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Innospec by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 911,808 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $87,342,000 after acquiring an additional 16,835 shares during the period. Finally, Royce & Associates LP grew its holdings in shares of Innospec by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 857,290 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $86,106,000 after acquiring an additional 25,843 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.89% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Innospec in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

Insider Activity at Innospec

In related news, Director Larry Padfield sold 977 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.54, for a total value of $99,204.58. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $670,164. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.52% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Innospec Stock Up 1.6 %

Innospec stock opened at $117.23 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.08 and a beta of 1.13. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $114.12 and its 200 day moving average is $106.83. Innospec Inc. has a twelve month low of $91.74 and a twelve month high of $125.87.

Innospec (NASDAQ:IOSP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $464.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $481.17 million. Innospec had a return on equity of 12.54% and a net margin of 6.45%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.74 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Innospec Inc. will post 5.85 EPS for the current year.

Innospec Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 27th. Investors of record on Monday, November 20th were given a $0.72 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 17th. This is a boost from Innospec’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.69. This represents a yield of 1.4%. Innospec’s dividend payout ratio is 28.35%.

Innospec Profile

(Free Report)

Innospec Inc develops, manufactures, blends, markets, and supplies specialty chemicals in the United States, rest of North America, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company's Fuel Specialties segment offers a range of specialty chemical products that are used as additives in various fuels.

