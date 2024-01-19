Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) Shares Sold by Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Free Report) by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 80,520 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 4,667 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $6,310,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Hartford Financial Management Inc. boosted its stake in Medtronic by 425.0% during the 3rd quarter. Hartford Financial Management Inc. now owns 315 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares during the period. Missouri Trust & Investment Co raised its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 209.0% in the second quarter. Missouri Trust & Investment Co now owns 309 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 209 shares during the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Medtronic by 48.9% during the second quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 344 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the period. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Medtronic during the third quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new position in shares of Medtronic during the first quarter worth about $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.75% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Brett A. Wall sold 4,997 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.17, for a total value of $410,603.49. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,910 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,375,534.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Medtronic Stock Performance

Shares of MDT opened at $86.29 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $114.73 billion, a PE ratio of 28.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.74. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $80.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $80.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 2.29 and a quick ratio of 1.69. Medtronic plc has a 12-month low of $68.84 and a 12-month high of $92.02.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 21st. The medical technology company reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.07. Medtronic had a return on equity of 13.73% and a net margin of 12.83%. The company had revenue of $7.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.93 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.30 earnings per share. Medtronic’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Medtronic plc will post 5.16 EPS for the current year.

Medtronic Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 20th were given a $0.69 dividend. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.20%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 19th. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 89.90%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have commented on the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Medtronic in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Medtronic from $82.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 12th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $84.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $104.00 to $98.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $93.92.

Medtronic Company Profile

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

