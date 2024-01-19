MetroCity Bankshares, Inc. (MCBS) To Go Ex-Dividend on January 30th

MetroCity Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCBS – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Wednesday, January 17th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 31st will be given a dividend of 0.20 per share on Friday, February 9th. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 30th.

MetroCity Bankshares has raised its dividend payment by an average of 21.6% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 3 consecutive years. MetroCity Bankshares has a dividend payout ratio of 29.8% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings.

Shares of NASDAQ:MCBS opened at $23.16 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $583.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.03 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a 50 day moving average of $22.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.91. MetroCity Bankshares has a 52-week low of $13.10 and a 52-week high of $26.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84.

Insider Activity

MetroCity Bankshares ( NASDAQ:MCBS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 20th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter. MetroCity Bankshares had a net margin of 26.51% and a return on equity of 14.64%. The business had revenue of $27.06 million during the quarter.

In related news, CEO Nack Y. Paek sold 13,860 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.33, for a total value of $281,773.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,338,125 shares in the company, valued at $27,204,081.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Nack Y. Paek sold 13,860 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.33, for a total transaction of $281,773.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,338,125 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,204,081.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Nack Y. Paek sold 2,763 shares of MetroCity Bankshares stock in a transaction on Monday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.11, for a total transaction of $55,563.93. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,328,785 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,721,866.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 22,016 shares of company stock worth $446,384 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 27.29% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On MetroCity Bankshares

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in MetroCity Bankshares by 2.3% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 22,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $444,000 after buying an additional 514 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of MetroCity Bankshares by 8.2% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,000 after acquiring an additional 623 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of MetroCity Bankshares by 16.8% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 7,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,000 after acquiring an additional 1,063 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in shares of MetroCity Bankshares by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 351,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,263,000 after acquiring an additional 1,090 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in MetroCity Bankshares by 9.8% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 12,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $305,000 after purchasing an additional 1,154 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.93% of the company’s stock.

About MetroCity Bankshares

MetroCity Bankshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Metro City Bank that provides banking products and services in the United States. It offers customary banking services, such as consumer and commercial checking accounts, savings accounts, and certificates of deposit. The company also provides commercial and consumer loans, including single family residential loans; construction and development, and owner and non-owner occupied commercial real estate loans; and commercial and industrial loans, residential mortgage loans, and SBA loans.

