Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP) Shares Bought by New Mexico Educational Retirement Board

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board raised its holdings in Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP – Free Report) by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 28,500 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares during the period. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s holdings in Microchip Technology were worth $2,224,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of MCHP. Halpern Financial Inc. raised its stake in Microchip Technology by 83.5% in the 2nd quarter. Halpern Financial Inc. now owns 290 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of Microchip Technology during the third quarter worth about $29,000. Live Oak Investment Partners purchased a new stake in shares of Microchip Technology during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. VitalStone Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Microchip Technology in the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Milestone Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Microchip Technology during the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. 90.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Microchip Technology alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Microchip Technology

In other news, CFO James Eric Bjornholt sold 2,324 shares of Microchip Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.44, for a total transaction of $193,914.56. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 32,893 shares in the company, valued at $2,744,591.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 2.07% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Microchip Technology from $96.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Wolfe Research raised Microchip Technology from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $105.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday. KeyCorp reduced their target price on Microchip Technology from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Piper Sandler cut Microchip Technology from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $80.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, Susquehanna dropped their price objective on shares of Microchip Technology from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Microchip Technology has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $93.59.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on MCHP

Microchip Technology Stock Performance

NASDAQ:MCHP opened at $86.16 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $85.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $82.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Microchip Technology Incorporated has a twelve month low of $68.75 and a twelve month high of $94.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.94, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.67.

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.55 by ($0.01). Microchip Technology had a net margin of 28.14% and a return on equity of 50.90%. The company had revenue of $2.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.26 billion. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Microchip Technology Incorporated will post 5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Microchip Technology Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 22nd were issued a $0.439 dividend. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 21st. This is a boost from Microchip Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. Microchip Technology’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.68%.

Microchip Technology Profile

(Free Report)

Microchip Technology Incorporated develops, manufactures, and sells smart, connected, and secure embedded control solutions in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company offers general purpose 8-bit, 16-bit, and 32-bit microcontrollers; 32-bit embedded mixed-signal microprocessors; and specialized microcontrollers for automotive, industrial, computing, communications, lighting, power supplies, motor control, human machine interface, security, wired connectivity, and wireless connectivity applications.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Microchip Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microchip Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.