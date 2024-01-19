Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP) Shares Purchased by Wealthfront Advisers LLC

Wealthfront Advisers LLC increased its stake in shares of Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP – Free Report) by 17.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 59,659 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,763 shares during the period. Wealthfront Advisers LLC’s holdings in Molson Coors Beverage were worth $3,794,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its holdings in Molson Coors Beverage by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 14,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $935,000 after acquiring an additional 356 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Molson Coors Beverage by 69.3% in the 3rd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 54,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,488,000 after acquiring an additional 22,448 shares during the last quarter. IRON Financial LLC raised its holdings in Molson Coors Beverage by 239.7% in the 3rd quarter. IRON Financial LLC now owns 10,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $675,000 after acquiring an additional 7,485 shares during the last quarter. Capital Management Corp VA raised its holdings in Molson Coors Beverage by 87.4% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Management Corp VA now owns 188,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,974,000 after acquiring an additional 87,816 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its holdings in Molson Coors Beverage by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 15,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $970,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.95% of the company’s stock.

Get Molson Coors Beverage alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have commented on TAP shares. Roth Mkm reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $77.00 price objective on shares of Molson Coors Beverage in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Molson Coors Beverage from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. StockNews.com raised shares of Molson Coors Beverage from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Molson Coors Beverage from $65.00 to $64.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Molson Coors Beverage from $72.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $66.27.

Molson Coors Beverage Stock Performance

NYSE:TAP opened at $62.83 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.63, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.87. Molson Coors Beverage has a fifty-two week low of $48.49 and a fifty-two week high of $70.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.73. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $61.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $62.59.

Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by $0.39. The company had revenue of $3.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.24 billion. Molson Coors Beverage had a net margin of 1.86% and a return on equity of 9.16%. Equities research analysts forecast that Molson Coors Beverage will post 5.29 EPS for the current year.

Molson Coors Beverage Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st were issued a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.61%. Molson Coors Beverage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 142.61%.

Molson Coors Beverage Profile

(Free Report)

Molson Coors Beverage Company manufactures, markets, and sells beer and other malt beverage products under various brands in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers flavored malt beverages including hard seltzers, craft, and ready to drink beverages. It provides its products under Aspall Cider, Blue Moon, Coors Original, Hop Valley brands, Leinenkugel's, Miller Genuine Draft, Molson Ultra, Sharp's, Staropramen, and Vizzy Hard Seltzer above premier brands; Bergenbier, Borsodi, Carling, Coors Banquet, Coors Light, Jelen, Kamenitza, Miller Lite, Molson Canadian Lager, Molson Dry, Molson Export, and Niksicko, Ozujsko under the premium brands; and Branik, Icehouse, Keystone, Miller High Life, Milwaukee's Best, and Steel Reserve under the economy brands.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Molson Coors Beverage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Molson Coors Beverage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.