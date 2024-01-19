Money Concepts Capital Corp Acquires 112 Shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM)

Money Concepts Capital Corp increased its position in 3M (NYSE:MMM – Free Report) by 5.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,244 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 112 shares during the period. Money Concepts Capital Corp’s holdings in 3M were worth $210,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC lifted its position in shares of 3M by 4.7% in the second quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 2,196 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $220,000 after buying an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC lifted its position in shares of 3M by 13.3% in the fourth quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 836 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $100,000 after buying an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC lifted its position in shares of 3M by 1.2% in the first quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 7,941 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,182,000 after buying an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Bill Few Associates Inc. lifted its position in shares of 3M by 2.7% in the second quarter. Bill Few Associates Inc. now owns 3,752 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $376,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vestcor Inc lifted its position in shares of 3M by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Vestcor Inc now owns 13,133 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,575,000 after buying an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. 65.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get 3M alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MMM has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded 3M from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on 3M from $100.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on 3M from $104.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Barclays upgraded 3M from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $98.00 to $107.00 in a research report on Monday, December 4th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on 3M from $95.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, 3M currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $107.10.

3M Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE MMM opened at $106.44 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.72, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 1.05. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $103.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $100.28. 3M has a fifty-two week low of $85.35 and a fifty-two week high of $123.90. The company has a market cap of $58.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.97, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.02.

3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The conglomerate reported $2.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.34 by $0.34. 3M had a positive return on equity of 47.18% and a negative net margin of 22.59%. The firm had revenue of $8.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.99 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.69 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that 3M will post 9.11 earnings per share for the current year.

3M Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 12th. Investors of record on Friday, November 17th were paid a $1.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 16th. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.64%. 3M’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -44.94%.

3M Profile

(Free Report)

3M Company provides diversified technology services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Safety and Industrial; Transportation and Electronics; Health Care; and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers industrial abrasives and finishing for metalworking applications; autobody repair solutions; closure systems for personal hygiene products, masking, and packaging materials; electrical products and materials for construction and maintenance, power distribution, and electrical original equipment manufacturers; structural adhesives and tapes; respiratory, hearing, eye, and fall protection solutions; and natural and color-coated mineral granules for shingles.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MMM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for 3M (NYSE:MMM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for 3M Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 3M and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.