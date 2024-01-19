Money Concepts Capital Corp Acquires 1,780 Shares of Kohl’s Co. (NYSE:KSS)

Money Concepts Capital Corp boosted its position in shares of Kohl’s Co. (NYSE:KSS – Free Report) by 16.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,815 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,780 shares during the period. Money Concepts Capital Corp’s holdings in Kohl’s were worth $269,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Osaic Holdings Inc. raised its position in Kohl’s by 3.2% during the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 15,136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $351,000 after purchasing an additional 475 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL raised its position in Kohl’s by 1.8% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 28,668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,733,000 after purchasing an additional 502 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Kohl’s by 1.2% during the second quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 47,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,085,000 after purchasing an additional 537 shares during the period. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators raised its position in Kohl’s by 39.9% during the second quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 2,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 593 shares during the period. Finally, Quarry LP raised its holdings in shares of Kohl’s by 81.1% in the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 594 shares during the period. 98.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on KSS. UBS Group reduced their price target on Kohl’s from $16.00 to $15.00 in a report on Monday, September 25th. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $25.00 price target (down from $29.00) on shares of Kohl’s in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. Evercore ISI began coverage on Kohl’s in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. They issued an “inline” rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Kohl’s in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Bank of America reduced their price objective on Kohl’s from $25.00 to $22.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Kohl’s currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.73.

Kohl’s Stock Down 1.4 %

KSS opened at $24.59 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $25.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.60. Kohl’s Co. has a 52 week low of $17.68 and a 52 week high of $35.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.12 and a current ratio of 1.14.

Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 21st. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $4.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.99 billion. Kohl’s had a negative return on equity of 3.79% and a negative net margin of 0.81%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.82 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Kohl’s Co. will post 2.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Kohl’s Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 6th were paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 5th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.13%. Kohl’s’s payout ratio is currently -152.67%.

Kohl’s Company Profile

Kohl's Corporation operates as a omnichannel retailer in the United States. It offers branded apparel, footwear, accessories, beauty, and home products through its stores and website. The company provides its products primarily under the brand names of Croft & Barrow, Jumping Beans, SO, Sonoma Goods for Life, and Sonoma Goods for Life, as well as Food Network, LC Lauren Conrad, Nine West, and Simply Vera Vera Wang.

Featured Stories

