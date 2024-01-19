Money Concepts Capital Corp Acquires New Position in Sandstorm Gold Ltd. (NYSE:SAND)

Money Concepts Capital Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Sandstorm Gold Ltd. (NYSE:SAND – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 12,370 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $58,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Sandstorm Gold by 100,345.3% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 25,063,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,832,000 after buying an additional 25,038,166 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors lifted its position in Sandstorm Gold by 110.1% in the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 14,017,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,772,000 after purchasing an additional 7,346,556 shares during the last quarter. Amundi lifted its position in Sandstorm Gold by 34.6% in the fourth quarter. Amundi now owns 3,009,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,122,000 after purchasing an additional 773,370 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Sandstorm Gold by 2.5% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,529,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,434,000 after purchasing an additional 62,683 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kopernik Global Investors LLC lifted its position in Sandstorm Gold by 82.2% in the second quarter. Kopernik Global Investors LLC now owns 2,416,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,372,000 after purchasing an additional 1,090,455 shares during the last quarter. 53.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SAND has been the subject of several recent research reports. Raymond James lowered their price objective on Sandstorm Gold from $8.00 to $7.75 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. StockNews.com upgraded Sandstorm Gold from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 10th. HC Wainwright lowered their price objective on Sandstorm Gold from $13.00 to $10.75 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. Finally, National Bank Financial lowered their price objective on Sandstorm Gold from C$9.50 to C$9.00 in a research report on Monday, September 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $9.61.

Sandstorm Gold Price Performance

Shares of Sandstorm Gold stock opened at $4.68 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company has a market cap of $1.39 billion, a PE ratio of 93.60 and a beta of 1.14. The business has a 50 day moving average of $4.86 and a 200 day moving average of $5.00. Sandstorm Gold Ltd. has a 52 week low of $4.27 and a 52 week high of $6.31.

Sandstorm Gold Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 26th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.0149 per share. This represents a $0.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 12th. This is an increase from Sandstorm Gold’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. Sandstorm Gold’s dividend payout ratio is currently 120.00%.

Sandstorm Gold Company Profile

Sandstorm Gold Ltd. operates as a gold royalty company. The company focuses on acquiring royalties and gold and other metals purchase agreements (streams) from companies that have advanced stage development projects or operating mines. It offers upfront payments for companies to acquire a stream or royalty and receives the right to purchase a percentage of a mine's production for the life of the mine at a fixed price per unit or at a fixed percentage of the spot price.

