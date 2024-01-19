Money Concepts Capital Corp Acquires Shares of 6,725 iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU)

Money Concepts Capital Corp acquired a new stake in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 6,725 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $235,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC now owns 79,994 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,911,000 after acquiring an additional 343 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its stake in iShares Gold Trust by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 386,418 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $14,062,000 after buying an additional 12,025 shares in the last quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Gold Trust by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. now owns 201,924 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $7,348,000 after buying an additional 8,380 shares in the last quarter. Trilogy Capital Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Gold Trust by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter. Trilogy Capital Inc. now owns 12,445 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $463,000 after buying an additional 744 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Accretive Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in iShares Gold Trust by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Accretive Wealth Partners LLC now owns 115,689 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,210,000 after buying an additional 2,603 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.45% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares Gold Trust alerts:

iShares Gold Trust Stock Up 0.8 %

IAU stock opened at $38.26 on Friday. iShares Gold Trust has a 1 year low of $34.31 and a 1 year high of $39.45. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $38.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $37.12.

iShares Gold Trust Company Profile

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IAU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Gold Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Gold Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.