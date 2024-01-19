Money Concepts Capital Corp Boosts Holdings in Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON)

Money Concepts Capital Corp lifted its holdings in Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON – Free Report) by 23.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,300 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 243 shares during the period. Money Concepts Capital Corp’s holdings in Axon Enterprise were worth $259,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of AXON. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Axon Enterprise by 103.8% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 6,194 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $853,000 after buying an additional 3,155 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Axon Enterprise by 40.3% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 3,458 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $476,000 after buying an additional 994 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in shares of Axon Enterprise by 12.3% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 37,062 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $5,247,000 after buying an additional 4,048 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its stake in shares of Axon Enterprise by 4.7% in the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 3,753 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $517,000 after buying an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Axon Enterprise by 2.1% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 236,287 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $32,545,000 after buying an additional 4,897 shares in the last quarter. 76.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AXON has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Axon Enterprise from $223.00 to $233.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Axon Enterprise from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Axon Enterprise from $247.00 to $296.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Axon Enterprise in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $235.00 price objective on shares of Axon Enterprise in a research report on Friday, September 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Axon Enterprise has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $250.82.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Jeffrey C. Kunins sold 41,167 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $217.33, for a total transaction of $8,946,824.11. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 236,655 shares in the company, valued at approximately $51,432,231.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, President Joshua Isner sold 35,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $251.68, for a total transaction of $8,909,472.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 309,564 shares in the company, valued at approximately $77,911,067.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Jeffrey C. Kunins sold 41,167 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $217.33, for a total transaction of $8,946,824.11. Following the sale, the insider now owns 236,655 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,432,231.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 85,343 shares of company stock worth $19,964,734 over the last 90 days. 6.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Axon Enterprise Price Performance

Shares of AXON opened at $254.10 on Friday. Axon Enterprise, Inc. has a 1-year low of $168.30 and a 1-year high of $260.69. The stock has a market cap of $19.04 billion, a PE ratio of 130.31 and a beta of 0.92. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $241.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $215.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 3.15 and a quick ratio of 2.78.

Axon Enterprise (NASDAQ:AXON – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The biotechnology company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.31. Axon Enterprise had a net margin of 9.96% and a return on equity of 12.63%. The firm had revenue of $413.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $393.77 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Axon Enterprise, Inc. will post 2.29 EPS for the current year.

About Axon Enterprise

(Free Report)

Axon Enterprise, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells conducted energy devices (CEDs) under the TASER brand in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Software and Sensors, and TASER. The company also offers hardware and cloud-based software solutions that enable law enforcement to capture, securely store, manage, share, and analyze video and other digital evidence.

See Also

