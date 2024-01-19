Money Concepts Capital Corp Buys Shares of 9,478 Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF (NASDAQ:VRIG)

Money Concepts Capital Corp bought a new stake in Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF (NASDAQ:VRIG – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 9,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $236,000.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. UBS Group AG purchased a new position in Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF in the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF by 42.6% in the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 1,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 466 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its holdings in Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF by 96.2% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 1,203 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Retirement Group LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF by 109.1% in the fourth quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 2,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 1,416 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF Stock Performance

VRIG stock opened at $25.12 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.97. Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF has a 12 month low of $24.55 and a 12 month high of $25.13.

Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF Dividend Announcement

About Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 19th were given a $0.1519 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 18th. This represents a $1.82 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.25%.

The Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF (VRIG) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively-managed fund that primarily invests in USD-denominated investment-grade floating-rate securities, but can hold up to 20% in non-investment-grade securities.

