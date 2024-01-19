Money Concepts Capital Corp Grows Stake in Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR)

Money Concepts Capital Corp increased its stake in Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR – Free Report) by 23.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,359 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,874 shares during the period. Money Concepts Capital Corp’s holdings in Palantir Technologies were worth $246,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PLTR. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Palantir Technologies in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Howard Capital Management Group LLC purchased a new position in Palantir Technologies in the second quarter worth about $38,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN lifted its stake in Palantir Technologies by 6,625.0% in the second quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 2,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 2,650 shares during the last quarter. RFP Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Palantir Technologies in the second quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in Palantir Technologies in the second quarter worth about $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.21% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have issued reports on PLTR shares. TheStreet raised shares of Palantir Technologies from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, September 29th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued an “underperform” rating and issued a $13.00 price objective (down previously from $18.00) on shares of Palantir Technologies in a research note on Friday, January 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “underperform” rating and issued a $5.00 price objective on shares of Palantir Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.18.

Palantir Technologies Price Performance

Shares of PLTR stock opened at $16.39 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $35.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 273.21, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 2.67. The company’s 50 day moving average is $18.07 and its 200 day moving average is $16.84. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a 52-week low of $5.84 and a 52-week high of $21.85.

Palantir Technologies (NYSE:PLTR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $558.16 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $554.61 million. Palantir Technologies had a net margin of 6.93% and a return on equity of 2.72%. Analysts anticipate that Palantir Technologies Inc. will post 0.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Palantir Technologies

In related news, Director Alexandra W. Schiff sold 4,000 shares of Palantir Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.81, for a total transaction of $79,240.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 208,783 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,135,991.23. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Palantir Technologies news, Director Alexandra W. Schiff sold 4,000 shares of Palantir Technologies stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.81, for a total value of $79,240.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 208,783 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,135,991.23. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Alexander D. Moore sold 21,900 shares of Palantir Technologies stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.70, for a total transaction of $321,930.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,721,219 shares in the company, valued at $25,301,919.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 971,777 shares of company stock valued at $19,041,931 over the last ninety days. 13.96% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Palantir Technologies

Palantir Technologies Inc builds and deploys software platforms for the intelligence community in the United States to assist in counterterrorism investigations and operations. The company provides Palantir Gotham, a software platform which enables users to identify patterns hidden deep within datasets, ranging from signals intelligence sources to reports from confidential informants, as well as facilitates the handoff between analysts and operational users, helping operators plan and execute real-world responses to threats that have been identified within the platform.

