Money Concepts Capital Corp Grows Stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY)

Money Concepts Capital Corp boosted its position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY – Free Report) by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,926 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the period. Money Concepts Capital Corp’s holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF were worth $222,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Barclays PLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Live Oak Investment Partners bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Archer Investment Corp bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, West Tower Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000.

SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Stock Performance

SPDR S&P Dividend ETF stock opened at $122.88 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $121.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $120.23. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a fifty-two week low of $109.87 and a fifty-two week high of $132.50. The company has a market capitalization of $21.87 billion, a PE ratio of 14.72 and a beta of 0.86.

SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Company Profile

The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.

