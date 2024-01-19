Money Concepts Capital Corp Has $224,000 Stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY)

Money Concepts Capital Corp decreased its stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY – Free Report) by 16.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,084 shares of the company’s stock after selling 423 shares during the quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp’s holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF were worth $224,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 1.2% during the first quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 6,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $878,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the period. Brighton Jones LLC raised its position in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 5,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $568,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management raised its position in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 14,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,714,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Trust Co. of Virginia VA raised its position in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. Trust Co. of Virginia VA now owns 1,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $218,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Consulate Inc. raised its position in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Consulate Inc. now owns 3,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $346,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF stock opened at $113.88 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $114.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $112.41. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a 52-week low of $102.66 and a 52-week high of $126.89. The firm has a market cap of $18.17 billion, a PE ratio of 11.69 and a beta of 0.87.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 21st were paid a $1.189 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 20th. This represents a $4.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.18%.

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

