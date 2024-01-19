Money Concepts Capital Corp Has $235,000 Position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Money Concepts Capital Corp grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report) by 13.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,328 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 158 shares during the period. Money Concepts Capital Corp’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $235,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cedar Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 117,700.0% during the 2nd quarter. Cedar Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,356 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $441,000 after acquiring an additional 2,354 shares during the period. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 73,665 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $13,795,000 after buying an additional 365 shares during the period. All Terrain Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. All Terrain Financial Advisors LLC now owns 73,551 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $13,774,000 after buying an additional 2,957 shares during the period. Capital Wealth Planning LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,410,000. Finally, Axiom Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $206,000.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IWM opened at $190.62 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $189.25 and a 200-day moving average of $184.67. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a one year low of $161.67 and a one year high of $205.49.

About iShares Russell 2000 ETF

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

