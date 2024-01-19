Money Concepts Capital Corp Has $236,000 Holdings in Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH)

Money Concepts Capital Corp raised its position in shares of Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH – Free Report) by 6.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,108 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp’s holdings in Zimmer Biomet were worth $236,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN increased its position in Zimmer Biomet by 1,483.3% during the 2nd quarter. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN now owns 190 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the period. Clear Street Markets LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A acquired a new stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. WealthPLAN Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet during the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.48% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $134.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 12th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 4th. JMP Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $160.00 to $140.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 13th. Citigroup cut their target price on Zimmer Biomet from $146.00 to $125.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Zimmer Biomet in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $137.60.

Zimmer Biomet Trading Up 1.3 %

Shares of Zimmer Biomet stock opened at $123.79 on Friday. Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $102.00 and a 1 year high of $149.25. The firm has a market cap of $25.87 billion, a PE ratio of 54.77, a P/E/G ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.03. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $117.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $119.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 0.99.

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.06. Zimmer Biomet had a return on equity of 12.41% and a net margin of 6.52%. The firm had revenue of $1.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.75 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.58 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. will post 7.51 EPS for the current year.

Zimmer Biomet Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 27th will be issued a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 26th. Zimmer Biomet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 42.48%.

About Zimmer Biomet

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a medical technology company in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company designs, manufactures, and markets orthopaedic reconstructive products, such as knee and hip products; S.E.T. products, including sports medicine, biologics, foot and ankle, extremities, and trauma products; craniomaxillofacial and thoracic products comprising face and skull reconstruction products, as well as products that fixate and stabilize the bones of the chest to facilitate healing or reconstruction after open heart surgery, trauma, or for deformities of the chest.

