Money Concepts Capital Corp Has $236,000 Holdings in Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH)

Money Concepts Capital Corp raised its position in shares of Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH – Free Report) by 6.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,108 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp’s holdings in Zimmer Biomet were worth $236,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in ZBH. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN grew its position in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 1,483.3% during the 2nd quarter. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN now owns 190 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 178 shares during the period. Clear Street Markets LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A acquired a new stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. WealthPLAN Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet during the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Zimmer Biomet stock opened at $123.79 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $117.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $119.69. Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $102.00 and a 1 year high of $149.25. The firm has a market cap of $25.87 billion, a PE ratio of 54.77, a P/E/G ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 0.99.

Zimmer Biomet ( NYSE:ZBH Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.06. Zimmer Biomet had a return on equity of 12.41% and a net margin of 6.52%. The company had revenue of $1.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.75 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.58 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. will post 7.51 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 26th. Zimmer Biomet’s payout ratio is presently 42.48%.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Zimmer Biomet in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. JMP Securities cut their target price on Zimmer Biomet from $160.00 to $140.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 13th. Citigroup cut their target price on Zimmer Biomet from $146.00 to $125.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 2nd. Raymond James increased their target price on Zimmer Biomet from $133.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Zimmer Biomet from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, December 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $137.60.

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a medical technology company in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company designs, manufactures, and markets orthopaedic reconstructive products, such as knee and hip products; S.E.T. products, including sports medicine, biologics, foot and ankle, extremities, and trauma products; craniomaxillofacial and thoracic products comprising face and skull reconstruction products, as well as products that fixate and stabilize the bones of the chest to facilitate healing or reconstruction after open heart surgery, trauma, or for deformities of the chest.

