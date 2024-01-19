Money Concepts Capital Corp Has $253,000 Position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM)

Money Concepts Capital Corp lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM – Free Report) by 14.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,547 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 952 shares during the quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF were worth $253,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. PrairieView Partners LLC raised its position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 61.8% in the 2nd quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $32,000.

Get SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF stock opened at $33.84 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.34. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF has a 52-week low of $32.06 and a 52-week high of $36.44. The firm has a market cap of $7.24 billion, a PE ratio of 10.59 and a beta of 0.68.

About SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF

The SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (SPEM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Emerging Markets BMI index. The fund tracks an index of emerging markets companies weighted by market cap. SPEM was launched on Mar 19, 2007 and is managed by State Street.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.