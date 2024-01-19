Money Concepts Capital Corp Has $275,000 Position in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT)

Money Concepts Capital Corp increased its stake in shares of Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT – Free Report) by 88.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,386 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,997 shares during the quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp’s holdings in Copart were worth $275,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its stake in Copart by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 2,542 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $232,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. First National Bank of Hutchinson increased its stake in Copart by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. First National Bank of Hutchinson now owns 9,729 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $887,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Copart by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,654 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $333,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Veritable L.P. grew its stake in shares of Copart by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 15,198 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,143,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ballentine Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Copart by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 13,554 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,236,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. 79.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Daniel J. Englander sold 320,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.04, for a total value of $15,052,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Copart news, Director Daniel J. Englander sold 320,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.04, for a total transaction of $15,052,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Chairman Willis J. Johnson sold 100,765 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.83, for a total value of $5,021,119.95. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 50,681,963 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,525,482,216.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 10.23% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CPRT has been the subject of several research reports. HSBC initiated coverage on shares of Copart in a research note on Monday, December 4th. They set a “hold” rating and a $51.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com raised shares of Copart from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Copart currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $45.50.

Copart Trading Up 0.9 %

NASDAQ CPRT opened at $48.17 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $46.25 billion, a PE ratio of 35.42 and a beta of 1.20. Copart, Inc. has a 12 month low of $30.51 and a 12 month high of $51.53. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $48.84 and a 200-day moving average of $48.18.

Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 16th. The business services provider reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $987.90 million. Copart had a return on equity of 22.45% and a net margin of 33.14%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.25 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Copart, Inc. will post 1.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Copart Profile

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

Featured Stories

