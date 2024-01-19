Money Concepts Capital Corp Increases Stock Position in Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON)

Money Concepts Capital Corp increased its position in shares of Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON – Free Report) by 23.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,300 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 243 shares during the period. Money Concepts Capital Corp’s holdings in Axon Enterprise were worth $259,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its holdings in Axon Enterprise by 3.9% during the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 5,438 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,082,000 after buying an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. GraniteShares Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Axon Enterprise during the third quarter valued at $498,000. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its holdings in Axon Enterprise by 766.7% during the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 23,982 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $4,772,000 after purchasing an additional 21,215 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in Axon Enterprise by 50.9% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 972 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $193,000 after purchasing an additional 328 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oak Ridge Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Axon Enterprise by 4.8% during the third quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC now owns 10,941 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,177,000 after purchasing an additional 499 shares in the last quarter. 76.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Jeffrey C. Kunins sold 41,167 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $217.33, for a total transaction of $8,946,824.11. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 236,655 shares in the company, valued at $51,432,231.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Axon Enterprise news, insider Jeffrey C. Kunins sold 41,167 shares of Axon Enterprise stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $217.33, for a total transaction of $8,946,824.11. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 236,655 shares in the company, valued at $51,432,231.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jeffrey C. Kunins sold 635 shares of Axon Enterprise stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.38, for a total transaction of $146,291.30. Following the sale, the insider now owns 236,020 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $54,374,287.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 85,343 shares of company stock worth $19,964,734. Insiders own 6.10% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have issued reports on AXON. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $235.00 price objective on shares of Axon Enterprise in a report on Friday, September 29th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Axon Enterprise from $223.00 to $233.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Axon Enterprise from $247.00 to $296.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. TheStreet raised shares of Axon Enterprise from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Axon Enterprise in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $250.82.

Axon Enterprise Price Performance

Axon Enterprise stock opened at $254.10 on Friday. Axon Enterprise, Inc. has a 12-month low of $168.30 and a 12-month high of $260.69. The stock has a market cap of $19.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 130.31 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $241.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $215.18. The company has a current ratio of 3.15, a quick ratio of 2.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Axon Enterprise (NASDAQ:AXON – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The biotechnology company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.31. Axon Enterprise had a net margin of 9.96% and a return on equity of 12.63%. The firm had revenue of $413.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $393.77 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Axon Enterprise, Inc. will post 2.29 earnings per share for the current year.

About Axon Enterprise

Axon Enterprise, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells conducted energy devices (CEDs) under the TASER brand in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Software and Sensors, and TASER. The company also offers hardware and cloud-based software solutions that enable law enforcement to capture, securely store, manage, share, and analyze video and other digital evidence.

