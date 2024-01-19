Money Concepts Capital Corp Increases Stock Position in The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC)

Money Concepts Capital Corp lifted its holdings in shares of The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC – Free Report) by 17.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,830 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,189 shares during the quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp’s holdings in Kraft Heinz were worth $263,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of KHC. Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Kraft Heinz by 69.9% during the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 272 shares in the last quarter. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in Kraft Heinz during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Riverview Trust Co bought a new stake in Kraft Heinz during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new stake in Kraft Heinz during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Missouri Trust & Investment Co increased its holdings in Kraft Heinz by 233.3% during the 2nd quarter. Missouri Trust & Investment Co now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the period. 75.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Kraft Heinz alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

KHC has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Kraft Heinz from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $40.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 14th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Kraft Heinz in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Kraft Heinz from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. HSBC assumed coverage on shares of Kraft Heinz in a report on Friday, September 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $38.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of Kraft Heinz from $48.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Kraft Heinz presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.43.

Kraft Heinz Price Performance

KHC stock opened at $37.01 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 1.00. The Kraft Heinz Company has a 52 week low of $30.68 and a 52 week high of $41.47. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $36.10 and its 200 day moving average is $34.62. The firm has a market cap of $45.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.29, a P/E/G ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.68.

Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.06. Kraft Heinz had a net margin of 11.00% and a return on equity of 7.63%. The company had revenue of $6.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.70 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.63 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that The Kraft Heinz Company will post 2.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Kraft Heinz Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st were given a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 30th. Kraft Heinz’s payout ratio is 66.12%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Kraft Heinz

In other Kraft Heinz news, Director Miguel Patricio sold 131,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.02, for a total value of $4,999,630.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 992,049 shares in the company, valued at $37,717,702.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CAO Lande Rashida La sold 13,238 shares of Kraft Heinz stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $463,330.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 153,494 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,372,290. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Miguel Patricio sold 131,500 shares of Kraft Heinz stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.02, for a total transaction of $4,999,630.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 992,049 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,717,702.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

About Kraft Heinz

(Free Report)

The Kraft Heinz Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its products include condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy products, meals, meats, refreshment beverages, coffee, and other grocery products.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KHC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Kraft Heinz Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kraft Heinz and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.