Money Concepts Capital Corp Invests $229,000 in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index (NYSEARCA:FDL)

Money Concepts Capital Corp purchased a new position in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index (NYSEARCA:FDL – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 6,856 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $229,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley increased its position in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index by 46.7% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,497,868 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $347,242,000 after purchasing an additional 3,024,149 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index by 1.5% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,053,537 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $108,401,000 after acquiring an additional 46,184 shares during the last quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index by 6.7% during the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 2,350,970 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $79,957,000 after acquiring an additional 147,593 shares during the last quarter. Csenge Advisory Group increased its position in shares of First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index by 5.0% during the second quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 1,495,704 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $50,869,000 after acquiring an additional 70,801 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index by 30.2% during the second quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 1,417,490 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $48,209,000 after acquiring an additional 328,584 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of FDL opened at $35.29 on Friday. First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index has a 1-year low of $31.47 and a 1-year high of $38.31. The stock has a market cap of $4.46 billion, a PE ratio of 12.39 and a beta of 0.86. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $34.45.

First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index (the Index). The Fund will invest at least 90% of its net assets plus the amount of any borrowings for investment purposes in common stocks that comprise the Index.

