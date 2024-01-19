Money Concepts Capital Corp Raises Stock Holdings in 3M (NYSE:MMM)

Money Concepts Capital Corp lifted its holdings in 3M (NYSE:MMM – Free Report) by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,244 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 112 shares during the quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp’s holdings in 3M were worth $210,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its stake in 3M by 102,920.1% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 39,317,632 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $3,935,302,000 after purchasing an additional 39,279,467 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in 3M by 73,903.2% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,656,588 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $798,258,000 after purchasing an additional 6,647,593 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in 3M in the fourth quarter worth approximately $369,974,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in 3M by 1,889.1% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,356,600 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $201,971,000 after purchasing an additional 1,288,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new stake in 3M during the 2nd quarter valued at $92,823,000. 65.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE MMM opened at $106.44 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $103.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $100.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $58.79 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.97, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.02. 3M has a fifty-two week low of $85.35 and a fifty-two week high of $123.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.72, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 1.05.

3M ( NYSE:MMM Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The conglomerate reported $2.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.34 by $0.34. The business had revenue of $8.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.99 billion. 3M had a positive return on equity of 47.18% and a negative net margin of 22.59%. The company’s revenue was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.69 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that 3M will post 9.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 17th were given a dividend of $1.50 per share. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.64%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 16th. 3M’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -44.94%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on MMM shares. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on 3M from $85.00 to $83.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Barclays raised 3M from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $98.00 to $107.00 in a research report on Monday, December 4th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on 3M from $100.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. StockNews.com upgraded 3M from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on 3M from $104.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, 3M currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $107.10.

3M Company provides diversified technology services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Safety and Industrial; Transportation and Electronics; Health Care; and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers industrial abrasives and finishing for metalworking applications; autobody repair solutions; closure systems for personal hygiene products, masking, and packaging materials; electrical products and materials for construction and maintenance, power distribution, and electrical original equipment manufacturers; structural adhesives and tapes; respiratory, hearing, eye, and fall protection solutions; and natural and color-coated mineral granules for shingles.

