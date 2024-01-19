Money Concepts Capital Corp Sells 104 Shares of Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP)

Money Concepts Capital Corp decreased its stake in shares of Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP – Free Report) by 11.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 845 shares of the company’s stock after selling 104 shares during the period. Money Concepts Capital Corp’s holdings in Medpace were worth $205,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Medpace during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Medpace during the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Medpace by 361.3% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Medpace during the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Medpace during the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. Institutional investors own 77.98% of the company’s stock.

Medpace Price Performance

NASDAQ:MEDP opened at $291.52 on Friday. Medpace Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $167.00 and a one year high of $317.57. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $289.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $266.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.14 and a beta of 1.33.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Medpace ( NASDAQ:MEDP Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 23rd. The company reported $2.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $492.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $475.79 million. Medpace had a net margin of 15.33% and a return on equity of 68.48%. Medpace’s quarterly revenue was up 28.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.05 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Medpace Holdings, Inc. will post 8.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Medpace news, CEO August J. Troendle sold 7,871 shares of Medpace stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $272.18, for a total value of $2,142,328.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,613,986 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,528,014,709.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Medpace news, CEO August J. Troendle sold 7,871 shares of Medpace stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $272.18, for a total value of $2,142,328.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,613,986 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,528,014,709.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO August J. Troendle sold 25,000 shares of Medpace stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $283.11, for a total transaction of $7,077,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,889,947 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,667,502,895.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 210,391 shares of company stock valued at $58,708,131. Insiders own 25.70% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Medpace from $302.00 to $312.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Medpace in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Medpace Profile

Medpace Holdings, Inc provides clinical research-based drug and medical device development services in North America, Europe, and Asia. It offers a suite of services supporting the clinical development process from Phase I to Phase IV in various therapeutic areas. The company also provides clinical development services to the pharmaceutical, biotechnology, and medical device industries; and development plan design, coordinated central laboratory, project management, regulatory affairs, clinical monitoring, data management and analysis, pharmacovigilance new drug application submissions, and post-marketing clinical support services.

