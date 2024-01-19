Money Concepts Capital Corp Sells 104 Shares of Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP)

Money Concepts Capital Corp lessened its position in Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP – Free Report) by 11.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 845 shares of the company’s stock after selling 104 shares during the period. Money Concepts Capital Corp’s holdings in Medpace were worth $205,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Medpace by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,792,694 shares of the company’s stock worth $620,448,000 after acquiring an additional 35,121 shares during the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Medpace by 12.1% during the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 2,728,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $446,338,000 after purchasing an additional 294,103 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Medpace by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 899,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,207,000 after purchasing an additional 21,868 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Medpace by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 656,864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,456,000 after purchasing an additional 9,881 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Riverbridge Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Medpace by 47.9% during the 2nd quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 651,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,520,000 after purchasing an additional 211,011 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.98% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:MEDP opened at $291.52 on Friday. Medpace Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $167.00 and a one year high of $317.57. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $289.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $266.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.14 and a beta of 1.33.

Medpace ( NASDAQ:MEDP Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 23rd. The company reported $2.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.17. Medpace had a net margin of 15.33% and a return on equity of 68.48%. The business had revenue of $492.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $475.79 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.05 earnings per share. Medpace’s quarterly revenue was up 28.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Medpace Holdings, Inc. will post 8.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Medpace news, major shareholder Medpace Investors, Llc sold 33,000 shares of Medpace stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $283.42, for a total value of $9,352,860.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,856,947 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,659,975,918.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Medpace news, CEO August J. Troendle sold 7,871 shares of Medpace stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $272.18, for a total value of $2,142,328.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,613,986 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,528,014,709.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Medpace Investors, Llc sold 33,000 shares of Medpace stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $283.42, for a total transaction of $9,352,860.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,856,947 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,659,975,918.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 210,391 shares of company stock valued at $58,708,131 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 25.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Medpace in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Medpace from $302.00 to $312.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

Medpace Holdings, Inc provides clinical research-based drug and medical device development services in North America, Europe, and Asia. It offers a suite of services supporting the clinical development process from Phase I to Phase IV in various therapeutic areas. The company also provides clinical development services to the pharmaceutical, biotechnology, and medical device industries; and development plan design, coordinated central laboratory, project management, regulatory affairs, clinical monitoring, data management and analysis, pharmacovigilance new drug application submissions, and post-marketing clinical support services.

