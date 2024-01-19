Money Concepts Capital Corp Sells 184 Shares of McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK)

Money Concepts Capital Corp lessened its holdings in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK – Free Report) by 27.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 476 shares of the company’s stock after selling 184 shares during the period. Money Concepts Capital Corp’s holdings in McKesson were worth $207,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MCK. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in McKesson during the 1st quarter worth approximately $46,000. Synovus Financial Corp raised its stake in McKesson by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 2,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $673,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the period. Prudential PLC bought a new stake in McKesson during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,610,000. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its stake in McKesson by 17.8% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 9,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,012,000 after acquiring an additional 1,490 shares during the period. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in McKesson during the 1st quarter worth approximately $598,000. Institutional investors own 82.69% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at McKesson

In related news, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 14,026 shares of McKesson stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $480.00, for a total value of $6,732,480.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 43,445 shares in the company, valued at $20,853,600. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other McKesson news, EVP Leann B. Smith sold 660 shares of McKesson stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $461.26, for a total value of $304,431.60. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,325 shares in the company, valued at $611,169.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 14,026 shares of McKesson stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $480.00, for a total value of $6,732,480.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 43,445 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,853,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

McKesson Trading Up 1.5 %

NYSE:MCK opened at $492.98 on Friday. McKesson Co. has a twelve month low of $331.75 and a twelve month high of $494.76. The company has a market cap of $65.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.48. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $463.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $442.22.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $6.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.11 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $77.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $76.03 billion. McKesson had a negative return on equity of 241.79% and a net margin of 1.20%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $6.06 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that McKesson Co. will post 27.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

McKesson Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st were issued a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.50%. McKesson’s payout ratio is currently 9.80%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have commented on MCK. TD Cowen raised their target price on shares of McKesson from $508.00 to $563.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of McKesson from $495.00 to $514.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 17th. StockNews.com lowered shares of McKesson from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on shares of McKesson from $485.00 to $490.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of McKesson from $459.00 to $480.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, McKesson has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $489.31.

McKesson Profile

McKesson Corporation provides healthcare services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS), Medical-Surgical Solutions, and International. The U.S. Pharmaceutical segment distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs, and other healthcare-related products.

