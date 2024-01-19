Money Concepts Capital Corp Sells 184 Shares of McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK)

Money Concepts Capital Corp lessened its holdings in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK – Free Report) by 27.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 476 shares of the company’s stock after selling 184 shares during the period. Money Concepts Capital Corp’s holdings in McKesson were worth $207,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MCK. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in McKesson during the 1st quarter worth approximately $46,000. Synovus Financial Corp raised its stake in McKesson by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 2,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $673,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the period. Prudential PLC bought a new stake in McKesson during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,610,000. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its stake in McKesson by 17.8% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 9,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,012,000 after acquiring an additional 1,490 shares during the period. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in McKesson during the 1st quarter worth approximately $598,000. Institutional investors own 82.69% of the company’s stock.
Insider Activity at McKesson
In related news, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 14,026 shares of McKesson stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $480.00, for a total value of $6,732,480.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 43,445 shares in the company, valued at $20,853,600. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other McKesson news, EVP Leann B. Smith sold 660 shares of McKesson stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $461.26, for a total value of $304,431.60. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,325 shares in the company, valued at $611,169.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 14,026 shares of McKesson stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $480.00, for a total value of $6,732,480.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 43,445 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,853,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
McKesson Trading Up 1.5 %
McKesson (NYSE:MCK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $6.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.11 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $77.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $76.03 billion. McKesson had a negative return on equity of 241.79% and a net margin of 1.20%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $6.06 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that McKesson Co. will post 27.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.
McKesson Dividend Announcement
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st were issued a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.50%. McKesson’s payout ratio is currently 9.80%.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of research firms have commented on MCK. TD Cowen raised their target price on shares of McKesson from $508.00 to $563.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of McKesson from $495.00 to $514.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 17th. StockNews.com lowered shares of McKesson from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on shares of McKesson from $485.00 to $490.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of McKesson from $459.00 to $480.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, McKesson has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $489.31.
McKesson Profile
McKesson Corporation provides healthcare services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS), Medical-Surgical Solutions, and International. The U.S. Pharmaceutical segment distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs, and other healthcare-related products.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than McKesson
- Retail Stocks Investing, Explained
- Consumer staples vs. consumer discretionary
- How to Invest in E-Commerce: A Guide
- What does consumer price index measure?
- What Is WallStreetBets and What Stocks Are They Targeting?
- Rio Tinto and BHP stock: Can mining giants unearth profit growth?
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for McKesson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McKesson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.