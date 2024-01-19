Money Concepts Capital Corp Sells 184 Shares of McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK)

Money Concepts Capital Corp cut its holdings in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK – Free Report) by 27.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 476 shares of the company’s stock after selling 184 shares during the quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp’s holdings in McKesson were worth $207,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of McKesson by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,514,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,920,064,000 after buying an additional 122,156 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of McKesson by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,508,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,784,399,000 after buying an additional 187,371 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of McKesson by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,486,792 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,059,447,000 after buying an additional 22,726 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of McKesson by 11.0% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,152,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $807,477,000 after buying an additional 213,343 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of McKesson in the 4th quarter worth about $633,960,000. 82.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:MCK opened at $492.98 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $463.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $442.22. McKesson Co. has a twelve month low of $331.75 and a twelve month high of $494.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $65.60 billion, a PE ratio of 19.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.48.

McKesson ( NYSE:MCK Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $6.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.11 by $0.12. McKesson had a net margin of 1.20% and a negative return on equity of 241.79%. The firm had revenue of $77.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $76.03 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $6.06 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that McKesson Co. will post 27.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st were paid a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 30th. McKesson’s payout ratio is 9.80%.

In other McKesson news, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 14,026 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $480.00, for a total transaction of $6,732,480.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 43,445 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,853,600. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other McKesson news, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 14,026 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $480.00, for a total transaction of $6,732,480.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 43,445 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,853,600. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Leann B. Smith sold 660 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $461.26, for a total transaction of $304,431.60. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1,325 shares in the company, valued at approximately $611,169.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.21% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several analysts recently commented on MCK shares. Barclays started coverage on shares of McKesson in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $537.00 price objective on the stock. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on shares of McKesson from $485.00 to $490.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of McKesson from $427.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of McKesson in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $502.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of McKesson from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, McKesson currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $489.31.

McKesson Corporation provides healthcare services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS), Medical-Surgical Solutions, and International. The U.S. Pharmaceutical segment distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs, and other healthcare-related products.

