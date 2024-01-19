Money Concepts Capital Corp Sells 190,191 Shares of Franklin U.S. Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:FLLV)

Money Concepts Capital Corp cut its holdings in Franklin U.S. Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:FLLV – Free Report) by 97.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,656 shares of the company’s stock after selling 190,191 shares during the period. Money Concepts Capital Corp owned 0.19% of Franklin U.S. Low Volatility ETF worth $268,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new stake in Franklin U.S. Low Volatility ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $329,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Franklin U.S. Low Volatility ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $426,000. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its holdings in Franklin U.S. Low Volatility ETF by 2.4% during the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 10,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $495,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC boosted its holdings in Franklin U.S. Low Volatility ETF by 14.5% during the second quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 13,411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $657,000 after purchasing an additional 1,697 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Franklin U.S. Low Volatility ETF by 15.7% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $722,000 after acquiring an additional 2,074 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of FLLV opened at $51.15 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $156.01 million, a P/E ratio of 24.11 and a beta of 0.87. Franklin U.S. Low Volatility ETF has a one year low of $44.73 and a one year high of $51.82. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $49.33.

The Franklin U.S. Low Volatility ETF (FLLV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 1000 index. The fund is an actively-managed fund which seeks capital appreciation with lower volatility than the Russell 1000 Index. FLLV was launched on Sep 20, 2016 and is managed by Franklin Templeton.

