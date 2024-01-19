Money Concepts Capital Corp Sells 2,229 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Money Concepts Capital Corp lessened its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Free Report) by 34.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,181 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,229 shares during the quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $288,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Financial Freedom LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Sawyer & Company Inc purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the third quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Retirement Group LLC raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 537.5% in the second quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 510 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 430 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.78% of the company’s stock.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:EFA opened at $73.76 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $73.42 and a 200 day moving average of $71.52. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52-week low of $65.68 and a 52-week high of $75.66.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

