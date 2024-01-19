Money Concepts Capital Corp Sells 391 Shares of Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYBT)

Money Concepts Capital Corp cut its position in shares of Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYBT – Free Report) by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,000 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 391 shares during the quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp’s holdings in Stock Yards Bancorp were worth $236,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of SYBT. Champlain Investment Partners LLC grew its position in Stock Yards Bancorp by 244.4% during the 2nd quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 852,171 shares of the bank’s stock worth $38,663,000 after acquiring an additional 604,728 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Stock Yards Bancorp by 239.8% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 409,595 shares of the bank’s stock worth $26,616,000 after acquiring an additional 289,066 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Stock Yards Bancorp by 194.5% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 332,502 shares of the bank’s stock worth $15,086,000 after acquiring an additional 219,616 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Stock Yards Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth approximately $11,178,000. Finally, State Street Corp grew its position in Stock Yards Bancorp by 22.4% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 763,115 shares of the bank’s stock worth $34,798,000 after acquiring an additional 139,501 shares during the last quarter. 52.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Stock Yards Bancorp Price Performance

Shares of SYBT stock opened at $47.78 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.38 and a beta of 0.83. Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $36.93 and a fifty-two week high of $63.42. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $48.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $45.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.88.

Stock Yards Bancorp Dividend Announcement

Stock Yards Bancorp ( NASDAQ:SYBT Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The bank reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.01. Stock Yards Bancorp had a return on equity of 14.30% and a net margin of 27.20%. The company had revenue of $84.33 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $83.70 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc. will post 3.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Monday, December 18th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 15th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.51%. Stock Yards Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.09%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Stock Yards Bancorp

In other news, CEO James A. Hillebrand sold 5,562 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.14, for a total value of $284,440.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 97,622 shares in the company, valued at $4,992,389.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Kathy C. Thompson sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.59, for a total value of $202,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 19,407 shares in the company, valued at $981,800.13. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO James A. Hillebrand sold 5,562 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.14, for a total value of $284,440.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 97,622 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,992,389.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 18,348 shares of company stock worth $894,877. 3.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SYBT has been the topic of several recent research reports. Stephens reduced their price target on Stock Yards Bancorp from $48.00 to $44.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. TheStreet upgraded Stock Yards Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, December 8th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Stock Yards Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock.

Stock Yards Bancorp Company Profile

Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc operates as a holding company for Stock Yards Bank & Trust Company that provides various financial services for individuals, corporations, and others in the United States. It operates in two segments, Commercial Banking, and WM&T. The Commercial Banking segment offers mortgage banking and deposit services; retail, commercial, and commercial real estate lending services; and online banking, mobile banking, private banking, leasing, treasury management, merchant, international banking, correspondent banking, and other banking services.

Further Reading

