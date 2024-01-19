Money Concepts Capital Corp Sells 900 Shares of Franklin BSP Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FBRT)

Money Concepts Capital Corp decreased its holdings in shares of Franklin BSP Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FBRT – Free Report) by 3.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 23,200 shares of the company’s stock after selling 900 shares during the quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp’s holdings in Franklin BSP Realty Trust were worth $307,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Franklin BSP Realty Trust by 97.7% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 909 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Franklin BSP Realty Trust by 70.0% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,186 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of Franklin BSP Realty Trust in the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Franklin BSP Realty Trust in the second quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Franklin BSP Realty Trust in the second quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Institutional investors own 59.70% of the company’s stock.

Get Franklin BSP Realty Trust alerts:

Franklin BSP Realty Trust Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of NYSE FBRT opened at $13.29 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $13.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.06, a quick ratio of 83.78 and a current ratio of 83.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.63 and a beta of 1.45. Franklin BSP Realty Trust, Inc. has a 52-week low of $11.08 and a 52-week high of $14.92.

Franklin BSP Realty Trust Announces Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 29th were issued a dividend of $0.355 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $1.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.69%. Franklin BSP Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 102.90%.

Separately, JMP Securities upgraded Franklin BSP Realty Trust from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $15.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 10th.

Read Our Latest Analysis on FBRT

About Franklin BSP Realty Trust

(Free Report)

Benefit Street Partners operates as a self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT). BSP earns income from investing in a leveraged portfolio of residential mortgage pass-through securities consisting almost exclusively of adjustable-rate mortgage (ARM) securities issued and guaranteed by government-sponsored enterprises, either Federal National Mortgage Association (Fannie Mae) or Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation (Freddie Mac) (together, the government-sponsored enterprises (GSEs)), or by an agency of the federal government, Government National Mortgage Association (Ginnie Mae).

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FBRT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Franklin BSP Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FBRT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Franklin BSP Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Franklin BSP Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.